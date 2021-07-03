Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,793 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $41,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

