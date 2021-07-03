Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60,925 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of CNO Financial Group worth $43,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

