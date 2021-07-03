Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $40,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.