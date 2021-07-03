Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

