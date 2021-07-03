Barclays Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $23.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Delek US’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Delek US by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

