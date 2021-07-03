Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.70 on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

