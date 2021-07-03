Barclays PLC Buys 25,608 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 90.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Copa by 251.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

