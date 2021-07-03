Barclays PLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.16 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

