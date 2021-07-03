Barclays PLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 189.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

IRTC opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

