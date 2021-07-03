Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 80.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,704 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $156.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.07. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.