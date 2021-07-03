Barclays PLC Sells 18,827 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of AGIO opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.