Barclays PLC Sells 425,364 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,364 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,593,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

