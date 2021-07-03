Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Hold.

JDSPY stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

