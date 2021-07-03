Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $2,300.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,272.25. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,900.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

