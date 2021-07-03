Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $2,300.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,272.25. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,900.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
