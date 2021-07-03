Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 19.8% Higher This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004112 BTC on exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $672,737.18 and $22,001.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.11 or 0.00748386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.73 or 0.07671313 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 677,233 coins and its circulating supply is 474,337 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

