Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Basf stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

