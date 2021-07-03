Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.71 ($116.13).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock opened at €90.09 ($105.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.