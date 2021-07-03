BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 165.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MQY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.