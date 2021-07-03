BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,256 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 709.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $17,005,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SVC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

