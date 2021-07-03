BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 750 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX opened at $43.69 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

