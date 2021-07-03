BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 14.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,221,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,970,000 after buying an additional 532,641 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $291.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

