BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Utilities alerts:

UPW stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $66.51.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.