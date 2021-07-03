BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.98 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.43 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

