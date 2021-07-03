BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Cloudflare stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

