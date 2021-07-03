Beacon Securities Weighs in on Avanti Energy Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Avanti Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Avanti Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Avanti Energy alerts:

Shares of AVN opened at C$2.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$81.11 million and a PE ratio of -30.95. Avanti Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a current ratio of 50.18 and a quick ratio of 50.05.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.