Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABNB opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

