Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Bellway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$49.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13. Bellway has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $49.05.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

