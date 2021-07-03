Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 119,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,857. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.