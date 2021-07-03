Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.63. 341,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,075. STERIS plc has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.76.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

