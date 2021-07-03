Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.77. 470,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.42. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

