Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 293,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,253. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

