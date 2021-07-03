Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. 7,669,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.77. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

