Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 998 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $1,424,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

