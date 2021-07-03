Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,762,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,823. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.