Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.