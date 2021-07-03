Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,507 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $118.04. 4,782,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

