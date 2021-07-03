Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.12. 1,135,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,701. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

