Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 1,559,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

