Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.89. 1,601,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

