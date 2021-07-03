Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,753. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31.

