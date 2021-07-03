Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 282.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $160,820,000 after acquiring an additional 529,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,972. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $182.62 and a 12 month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.