Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.11. 8,731,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

