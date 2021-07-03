Berenberg Bank Upgrades Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) to Buy

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AIAPF opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94. Ascential has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

