Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

BDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €58.10 ($68.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.32 million and a PE ratio of -120.79. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 52-week high of €63.20 ($74.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

