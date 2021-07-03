Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1,578.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 190.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

