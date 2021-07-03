Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Shares of ETX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.