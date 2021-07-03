Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 98,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $91.03 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

