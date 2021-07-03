Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.