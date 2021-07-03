Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

