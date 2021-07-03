Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,906,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $40,851,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after buying an additional 643,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

